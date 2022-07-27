Grand champion steer and more

Hayden Huelskamp, 17, of Anna, son of Chad and Tonya Huelskamp, won grand champion steer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Holding the banner is Riley Huelskamp.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7681.jpg Russia Livestock member Ben Bohman, 18, of Russia, son of Steve and Jenni Bohman, won grand champion dairy steer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Standing, left to right, are Makena Hoying, and Ben’s brother, Augustine Bohman. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7698.jpg Successful member Ethan Hollenbacher, right, 13, son of Natalie and Andy Hollenbacher, won reserve grand champion dairy steer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Standing, left to right, are his siblings Logan Hollenbacher, 16, and Abigail Hollenbacher, 11. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7778.jpg McCartyville Producers member Russell Hoying, 16, of Anna, son of Greg and Amy Hoying, won grand champion market heifer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Holding the trophy is his brother Levi Hoying, 14. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7782.jpg McCartyville Producers member Levi Hoying, 14, of Anna, son of Greg and Amy Hoying, won reserve grand champion market heifer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Holding the trophy is his brother Russell Hoying, 16. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7873.jpg Anna Livestock member Abby Barhorst, 15, of Botkins, daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst, won reserve grand champion steer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

