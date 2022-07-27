Commissioners handle bids and hire new administrator

SIDNEY – The Shelby County commissioners opened and awarded bids and hired an administrator to the Fair Haven Shelby County Home during meetings in June and July.

Curtis O’Neal was hired as the administrator for Fair Haven, effective June 27, 2022.

The commissioners opened two bids for the 2022 Highway Paint Striping Program on June 23 and awarded the bid to Aero-Mark for $149,612 on June 28. The commissioners are also seeking bids for the Shelby County maintenance garage. Bid submission closes on August 4.

A payment of $4,737.50 was released to the village of Anna for permissive license fees. Payments toward weekly expenditures were approved totaling $687,514.01 (June 21), $480,400.65 (June 23), $566,285.51 (June 30), $4,842,124.29 (July 7), and $5,704,326.12 (July 14). Transfers from the general fund were also approved to the engineer’s fund ($174,975.33) and the capital improvements fund ($174,975.32).

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

