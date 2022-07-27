Bensman chosen for Wall of Honor

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie Education Foundation (FLEF) has announced Gary Bensman will be inducted into the Fort Loramie Schools Wall of Honor for 2022. A ceremony to formally induct Bensman will be held at a Oct. 23.

Bensman has contributed to the growth and prosperity of the village of Fort Loramie as a council member and as mayor. As the Shelby County Regional Planning director, that impact was made county wide. His service to the Board of Trustees at Edison State Community College as well as many other community improvement and professional organizations has had a lasting influence for the local community. Bensman has been married to his wife Emmy for 56 years and they have two children, Pam and Frank, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Bensman continues to be an avid supporter of Fort Loramie Schools, the Fort Loramie community, Shelby County and Edison State Community College and believes that our area is a great place to learn, work, live and raise families.

The purpose of the Wall of Honor is to recognize and honor those persons living or deceased, who, through their performance, achievements, and contributions, reflect credit on the Fort Loramie Local Schools so that present-day students may find identity with the past and establish goals for the future. The Wall of Honor will reinforce and enhance a positive image inside and outside of the Fort Loramie school district, as it also strives to foster an increased sense of pride among students, faculty, administration, alumni, and residents.

The Wall of Honor display at the Junior/Senior High School is a permanent visual reminder of the dedication the inductees have provided to our school district, community, and world.