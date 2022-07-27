A very good fair

Kale Wiley, 11, received honorable mention in her modeling class. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.

Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Outstanding of the Day and state Fair Qualifier for her digital scrapbooking project. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.

Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Honorable mention with her self-determined string art project. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.

Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier for her cake decorating class. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.