A very good fair

Kale Wiley, 11, received honorable mention in her modeling class. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.
Courtesy photo
Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Outstanding of the Day and state Fair Qualifier for her digital scrapbooking project. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.
Courtesy photo
Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Honorable mention with her self-determined string art project. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.
Courtesy photo
Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier for her cake decorating class. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.
Courtesy photo
Kale Wiley, 11, received honorable mention in her modeling class. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.
Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Outstanding of the Day and state Fair Qualifier for her digital scrapbooking project. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.
Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Honorable mention with her self-determined string art project. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.
Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier for her cake decorating class. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.
Kale Wiley, 11, received honorable mention in her modeling class. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.
Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Outstanding of the Day and state Fair Qualifier for her digital scrapbooking project. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.
Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Honorable mention with her self-determined string art project. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.
Kale Wiley, 11, of Sidney received Outstanding of the Day and State Fair Qualifier for her cake decorating class. She is the daughter of Keith and Kara Wiley. She is a member of the Successful 4-H Club.