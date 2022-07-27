Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Pre-registration for session one of Brukner Nature Center’s Fall PEEP program, to be held Sept. 13 through Oct. 21 is open. PEEP sessions run from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday through Friday mornings and preschoolers age 3 to 5 years old will meet once a week at one of the sessions. Class sizes are limited to 10 children and cost is $55 for BNC Members per child or $75 for nonmembers per child. To pre-register, email [email protected] and provide the child’s name, age, birthdate, and phone number, along with the top three choices for class. An email will be sent confirming that the participant is registered and will specify which day they will be attending. Payment for the session must be received within three days. Payment is accepted by cash or check only and can be dropped off at the drop-box at the center or mailed to Brukner Nature Center, 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy.

• Pre-registration for Brukner Nature Center’s Homeschool Nature Club, for children 5 to 11 years old, opens on Aug. 8. Homeschool Nature Club is held the third Wednesday of every month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. BNC has 30 openings per time slot with groups determined based on ages of children present for the class. Cost for BNC members is just $5 per child each month and nonmembers is just $8 per child each month. Cash or check is preferred method of payment. Please call Monday to Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. Registration closes the Monday before each class.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

• The Salvation Army of Shelby County will have their Red Kettles outside of Food Town from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The money raised from the Food Town Red Kettles help support the “Back 2 School Bash” and the purchase of school supplies for Shelby County children.

• History Alive at Fort Piqua will be held Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 at the Johnston Farm & Indian Agency. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children and children 5 and under are admitted for free.

• The A.B. Graham Memorial Center will host their annual Car Cruise-In and Chicken BBQ dinner at 8025 U.S. Route 36, Conover. The cruise-in registration will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. with awards handed out at 5:30 p.m. Cost to register is $10 per vehicle. The Chicken BBQ dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. and includes half a chicken, two sides and a drink for $10.

MONDAY, AUG. 1

• Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA-NORTH in Celina, located at 7590 State Route 703, will hold free blood pressure screenings from 9 to 11 a.m.

TUESDAY, AUG. 2

• Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA-South, Minster, located at 4075 Wuebker Road, Minster, will hold a Parkinson’s Exercise Group class from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3

• The Auglaize County Council on Aging, located at 610 Indiana Ave., St. Marys, will hold free blood pressure screenings from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

• Zeke the Wonder Dog and his handler, Michelle Collett, will be featured at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s monthly coffee beginning at 9 a.m. at 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy.