Four blood drives to be held week of July 31

SIDNEY — Several blood drives will be held in the Shelby County community the week of July 31.

The Jackson Center Sons of American Legion community blood drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Scherer Post 493 Family Center, 627 E. College St.

The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County community blood drive will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 304 S. West Ave., Sidney.

The Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive will be held Thursday, Aug. 4, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave.

The Relay For Life Shelby County community blood drive will be held Friday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 9 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at Ron and Nita’s, 134 S. Main St., Sidney.

Appointments for blood drives must be made at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 years old with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email [email protected] or call 800-388-GIVE.