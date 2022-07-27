Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

July 17-23

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to seven emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s seven less than the week prior.

Five of the seven calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the Village of Russia. There were two dispatches in the Perry Port Salem District, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the village of Port Jefferson.

In the Houston district, four patients were transported to the hospital, and one was pronounced dead at the scene. Shelby County deputies and Lockington firefighter first responders assisted Spirit EMS at the scene of a cardiac arrest.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to two calls. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to both calls, with Spirit EMS responding to one of the two calls. While en-route to one call, the Spirit ambulance experienced a mechanical failure and Anna Rescue was sent mutual aid. In both cases, the patients were transported to the hospital, one by Perry Port Salem Rescue and the other by Anna Rescue.

In all, six patients were transported to the hospital last week with one being transported to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy and five others taken to Wilson Health.

Spirit EMS responded to 85.7% of its dispatches last week.