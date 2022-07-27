Council considers suspending noise ordinance for Civil War Living Weekend

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council is taking steps to get ready for the upcoming Civil Living War Weekend in September.

Monday, City Council was introduced to an ordinance by Sidney Parks and Recreation Director Duane Gaier to suspend the discharge of firearms and noise ordinances for the upcoming event.

Gaier brought forth the legislation on the issue after the the Civil War Living Weekend’s planning committee at the Shelby County Historical Society asked for consideration to suspend the discharge of firearms and noise ordinances for the weekend event. The noise and firearm discharge ordinance suspension would only apply to those associated with the event, Gaier noted. The event is scheduled to be held at Tawawa Park on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, 2022.

At the last City Council meeting, Gaier told council members the Sidney Recreation Board and Parks staff are aware of this request and support the temporary suspension of the noise and firearm discharge codified ordinances. The Sidney Recreation Board, at its June 6, 2022, meeting, to approved to suspend park open hours beginning Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Normal operating hours, allowing vehicular traffic, will resume on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 10 a.m., he said.

Throughout both days, Union and Confederate troops will be skirmishing (or fighting) throughout the park, Gaier previously explained. Visitors will be reminded to stay clear of troops who are so engaged. During the staged battles, he said visitors will be asked to stay behind the caution tape for their protection and that of the re-enactors.

Visitors are welcome to stop by the encampments of both Union and Confederate re-enactors, Gaier said, and talk with them about the life of the common soldier during the War Between the States.

“Visitors should feel free to ask about the food they are eating, the weapons being used, drill, camp life and even tactics. There will be presentations on period medical procedures and an infantry band concert, along with live cannon fire and an opportunity to meet published authors and purchase their books,” Gaier noted.

This ordinance will return to City Council for further consideration at its Aug. 8 regular meeting.

In other business, City Council adopted the following five ordinances:

• To assess the cost of the removal of litter or junk or weed cutting for outstanding invoices through June 10, 2022. For junk removal violations, the invoiced amount is the actual cost of the junk removal plus 20%. A total of 57 properties will be assessed a total of $16,444.85 for junk removal.

• To amend various sections of the codified ordinances regarding city purchasing.

• To approve the petition of Tom Martin, on behalf of 4783 ANOM LLC, for the rezoning of two lots on the west side of South Stolle Avenue. One lot, 173-175 S. Stolle Ave., is currently developed as Sidney Body CARSTAR and Enterprise Car Rental, Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth said. The second lot, directly to the south of 173-175 S. Stolle Ave., is currently undeveloped. The request is to change the zoning from IIM, industry/innovation/manufacturing to a CC, corridor commerce. If rezoned to CC, the existing body shop and car rental uses would be principally permitted uses.

• To approve the petition of Choice One Engineering, on behalf of WRPW Properties LLC, for the rezoning of one parcel located on the south side of Michigan Street between Stolle Avenue and Meadowlane Drive. The property is currently undeveloped. The request is to change the zoning from R-1, residential single family to CC, Corridor Commerce. If rezoned to corridor commerce the following types of uses would be principally permitted, Dulworth noted.

• To approve the petition of Fairway 57 Holdings LLC, on behalf of Creekside Sales, for the rezoning of two parcels at the north east corner of Fourth Avenue and Countryside Lane. The request is to change the zoning from CC, corridor commerce to R-3, residential multi-family. Both lots are currently undeveloped and are classified as vacant commercial land. Creekside Sales is proposing the development of market rate multifamily housing, said City Planner Tim Hurysz.