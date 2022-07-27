Goats and more

Zacharia Latimer, 13, of Conover, son of Michael and Amanda Latimer, takes his goat through an obstacle course at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26.

Zacharia Latimer, 13, of Conover, son of Michael and Amanda Latimer, takes his goat through an obstacle course at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7378.jpg Zacharia Latimer, 13, of Conover, son of Michael and Amanda Latimer, takes his goat through an obstacle course at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Upper Valley Career Center, UVCC, instructor Ed Seger, left, of McCartyville, talks with Lance Poeppelman, 17, of Fort Loramie, inside the UVCC informational trailer at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Poeppelman is the son of Jeff and Shiela Poeppelman.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7384.jpg Upper Valley Career Center, UVCC, instructor Ed Seger, left, of McCartyville, talks with Lance Poeppelman, 17, of Fort Loramie, inside the UVCC informational trailer at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Poeppelman is the son of Jeff and Shiela Poeppelman. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Nash Spangler, 12, of Ostrander, son of Courtney and Tim Spangler, feeds a goat in the All American Petting Zoo at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Nash was in town visiting his grandparents, Bonnie and Mike Seffrin.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7424.jpg Nash Spangler, 12, of Ostrander, son of Courtney and Tim Spangler, feeds a goat in the All American Petting Zoo at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Nash was in town visiting his grandparents, Bonnie and Mike Seffrin. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Alexander Ginn, 11, of Houston, son of Emily and Michael Ginn, waits to show his beef feeder at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7434.jpg Alexander Ginn, 11, of Houston, son of Emily and Michael Ginn, waits to show his beef feeder at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Rhylan Platfoot, 14, of Anna, daughter of Carly and Dan Platfoot, competes in jr. fair swine showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_7554.jpg Rhylan Platfoot, 14, of Anna, daughter of Carly and Dan Platfoot, competes in jr. fair swine showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lydia Poeppelman, 11, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jenny and Chris Poeppelman, takes her goat through an obstacle course at the Shelby County Fair.