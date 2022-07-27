Fair rides

Bella Schmitmeyer, left, 7, of Russia, daughter of Aaron and Sara Schmitmeyer and her cousin Jonah Schmitmeyer, 5, of Versailles, son of Matt and Liz Schmitmeyer, ride the Little Wheel at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26.

Bella Schmitmeyer, left, 7, of Russia, daughter of Aaron and Sara Schmitmeyer and her cousin Jonah Schmitmeyer, 5, of Versailles, son of Matt and Liz Schmitmeyer, ride the Little Wheel at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

People ride the Scat at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Braxtyn Franklin, left, 5, takes a spin on the "Spinners" ride with his dad, Phillip Franklin, at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Braxtyn is also the son of Jessica Wright. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Brothers Knox Hickerson, left, 4, and Rider Hickerson, 9, go down the Fun Slide at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. They're parents are Ivy Hughes and Travis Hickerson. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

People ride the Vertigo at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Brooke Hereford, of Sidney, attempts to beat the “Hangman” challenge at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Hereford fell short of the 2 minutes of hanging from the bar needed to win a prize.