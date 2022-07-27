The champion gilt and more

McCartyville Producers member Cora Heitman, 14, of Anna, daughter of Mark and Jessica Heitman, won grand champion market gilt at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Distracting the gilt is Mark Heitman.
Lane Howell, 16, of Anna, son of Jason and Jessica Howell, competes in the crossbred gilt show at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 27.
Caleb Schulze, left, 10, of Anna, shows a market steer assisted by his cousin Maya Oduro, 12, of Piqua, at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 26. Caleb is the son of Brian and Krista Schulze. Maya is the daughter of Tracy and Charles Oduro.
Eli Schafer, 9, of Fort Loramie, son of Angie and Tony Schafer, milks a cow at a cow milking booth at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 27. The booth is sponsored by the Shelby County Dairy Boosters.
Successful member Amanda Roush, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Karen and Darrin Ike, won outstanding of the day in getting started in art, junior division at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.
