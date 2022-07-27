Champion ducks and more

Sophia Brewer, right, 15, of Anna, watches as fair judge Lewis Cunningham, looks over meat ducks during the meat duck show at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 27. Brewer is the daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Scissors to Sheep member Ryan Michael, 15, of Sidney, son of Ted and Janay Michael, won reserve grand champion meat pen of ducks at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Amy Briggs, left, 15, of Sidney, talks with judge Lewis Cunningham during senior poultry showmanship at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 27. Briggs is the daughter of Judy and Mark Briggs.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Leanne York, right, 18, of Russia, talks to judge Lewis Cunningham during poultry showmanship at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 27. York is the daughter of Ben and Lisa York.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers member Brianna Brewer, 17, of Anna, daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer, won grand champion meat pen of ducks at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.