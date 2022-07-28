125 Years

July 28, 1897

City Council at its meeting last night authorized the issuance of certificates of indebtedness in the amount of $1,200 to cover the cost of extending water mains on Wilkinson Avenue. Also approved was a resolution to purchase a carload of stone to be used in putting in gutter crossings.

—————

Sheriff Ailes lost another prisoner last night. This one was in the jail, awaiting action of the grand jury on a charge of breaking into the residence of Shannon Fergus in Orange Township. The escape came after two prisoners jumped the sheriff when he answered their request for some oil for their lamp. The sheriff was able to subdue the one prisoner but the other made his escape through the front door and although pursued succeeded in getting away.

100 Years

July 28, 1922

The big event of the season for baseball fans in this vicinity is scheduled for the afternoon of Aug. 6, when the new baseball park, recently purchased by the Elks baseball team, will be opened. The new park, located just north of the Jimtown power house, will be one of the finest semi-pro parks in this area when completed. Work on the grandstand is being rapidly completed and tickets for the opening day are now on sale.

—————

The display windows of the Van Cleve Furniture Store are undergoing a change this week that will make them among the most attractive in this section of the state. A two-room arrangement is being worked into each window. The work is being done by A. Clock, of San Francisco, Calif. He observed the existing windows from a Western Ohio car while enroute from Lima to Dayton. He got off and recommended the changes to Mr. Van Cleve and was put to work.

75 Years

July 28, 1947

A program for better equipment for the Sidney Police Department was initiated by city council at its regular meeting last night, when members gave first reading to a resolution authorizing the service director to purchase a new police cruiser and advertise for bids on installation of modern radio communication equipment. There was also a lengthy discussion on the parking meter operation and the possibility of future installations brought for a divergence of opinion.

—————

The 35 members of Sidney’s American Legion Band who will lead a section in Sunday’s parade at the state convention in Cincinnati, will leave by special bus at 8 a.m. that day from the Legion home, Lawrence Meyerholtz, the director announced today. The local organization heads the second district unit of the parade because this area was first in reaching its membership quota this year.

50 Years

July 28, 1972

Harry N. Faulkner, Sidney attorney, was installed as a new member of the Sidney-Shelby County Family YMCA board of directors at its monthly board meeting held Thursday evening at the Chamber of Commerce offices.

Faulkner replaces Harold Christman, who resigned from the board, but who will continue to serve on the Family Y’s Building Fund Management Committee.

—————

Rotarians enjoyed the annual summer picnic at the rural home of Dr. Steve Corthell, north of Port Jefferson, on Thursday evening.

Fishing and other games were enjoyed for the occasion planned by the officers under the direction of President Robert Althoff.

25 Years

July 28, 1997

Golfer Matt Clayton is having one heck of a golf season. He won the Shelby County Open by a remarkable 11 strokes. Runner up Doug Schmidt remarked, “The rest of us will have to get a lot better if we are going to play with him.” The 11 stroke margin was an all-time record.

—————

The City of Sidney is exploring ways to regulate adult entertainment businesses in light of Troy’s new business, Total Xposure which opened recently. A proposed ordinance will prohibit nudity and establish hefty fines and license fees.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

