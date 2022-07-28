Kalvin Ware, 3, of Sidney, held by Katelyn Reese, of Jackson Center, checks out the horses taking part in the jr. fair horse show at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Kalvin is the son of Dustin and Jennifer Ware.
Kalvin Ware, 3, of Sidney, held by Katelyn Reese, of Jackson Center, checks out the horses taking part in the jr. fair horse show at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Kalvin is the son of Dustin and Jennifer Ware.
Presley Reese, 15, of Jackson Center, daughter of Jeff Reese and Misty Drake, finishes competing in the reining category at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.
Maleah Kipker, 16, of Jackson Center, daughter of Vicki and Matt Kipker, competes in reining at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.
Bradley Douglas, 17, of Sidney, son of Jeremy Douglas and Vandora Wellbaum competes in The Trail In hand competition.
Sophia Brewer, 14, of New Bremen, daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer competes in trail riding, ages 13-15-years-old. Sophia Brewer, 14, of New Bremen, daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer competes in trail riding, ages 13-15-years-old.
Equestrians wait to compete at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.