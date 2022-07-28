Kalvin Ware, 3, of Sidney, held by Katelyn Reese, of Jackson Center, checks out the horses taking part in the jr. fair horse show at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Kalvin is the son of Dustin and Jennifer Ware.

Presley Reese, 15, of Jackson Center, daughter of Jeff Reese and Misty Drake, finishes competing in the reining category at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

Presley Reese, 15, of Jackson Center, daughter of Jeff Reese and Misty Drake, finishes competing in the reining category at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Maleah Kipker, 16, of Jackson Center, daughter of Vicki and Matt Kipker, competes in reining at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.

Maleah Kipker, 16, of Jackson Center, daughter of Vicki and Matt Kipker, competes in reining at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Bradley Douglas, 17, of Sidney, son of Jeremy Douglas and Vandora Wellbaum competes in The Trail In hand competition.

Bradley Douglas, 17, of Sidney, son of Jeremy Douglas and Vandora Wellbaum competes in The Trail In hand competition. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Sophia Brewer, 14, of New Bremen, daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer competes in trail riding, ages 13-15-years-old. Sophia Brewer, 14, of New Bremen, daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer competes in trail riding, ages 13-15-years-old.

Sophia Brewer, 14, of New Bremen, daughter of Nykole and Ryan Brewer competes in trail riding, ages 13-15-years-old. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

Equestrians wait to compete at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 25.