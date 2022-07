SIDNEY — The 2023 Top Pet Calendar is almost here!

SCARF has announced the polls are open from Wednesday, Aug. 3, to Aug. 31, to select the 12 most picturesque pets to be featured in a special-edition calendar. Each vote is $1, and the 12 pets that earn the most votes will win a spot within, posing alongside a deputy or police officer from departments all across Shelby County.

Visit www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com to cast your vote.