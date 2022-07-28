Amelio’s to host fundraiser

SIDNEY — Amelio’s Pizzeria will be the site of a fundraiser for Morgan’s Place Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 4, from 4-9 p.m.

Owners Rob and Toni Thorne opened Amelio’s in 2021. The desire to open a restaurant grew from the fact that Toni grew up working with her father in the catering business. The couple are happy to serve Sidney and the surrounding area. They are looking forward to expanding in the near future by adding outdoor seating and catering.

Morgan’s Place Cemetery is located at 1254 State Route 589, Sidney, and is the vision of Nathan and Mollie Verdier. Morgan is the name of their child that did not survive to birth. In their sorrow and prayers, they received a calling to create a cemetery for babies such as theirs to be put to rest.

Morgan’s Place will offer assistance in many areas related to the loss of a child. Services will include everything from free burials to counseling with the grieving families. The grounds will also be the home of a memory wall where babies may be remembered from years gone by when that option may not have existed or been well known. Morgan’s Place will be a special refuge of peace and tranquility.

For more information about Morgan’s Place Cemetery or the event at Amelio’s, contact Greg and Priscilla Wilt at 937-497-8118 or Nathan and Mollie Verdier at 937-726-9988. You may also go to the website at morgansplacecemetery.org for more information.