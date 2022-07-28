Virtual education program series to begin in August for caregivers

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering a four-part virtual education program series on Thursday evenings in August that is geared toward caregivers, with topics ranging from the basics of Alzheimer’s and communication strategies to legal and financial planning.

The Confident Caregiver Series programs, being offered free to the community, are:

• Part 1: Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4.

• Part 2: Effective Communication Strategies, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.

• Part 3: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.

• Part 4: Legal and Financial Planning, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.

These programs are being offered via Zoom, and pre-registration is required. To register, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

“This four-part series is such a great resource for caregivers, no matter where you are in your journey with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia,” said Melissa Dever, programs director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. “Whether you’re just starting to learn about Alzheimer’s, are looking for new ways to communicate with your loved one, or need some help with the legal and financial aspects of care, attending some or all of these programs will help answer your questions.”

Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia on Aug. 4 will teach participants about the impact of Alzheimer’s disease, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

During Effective Communication Strategies on Aug. 11, attendees will learn about the attitudes, tone of voice, facial expressions and body language that individuals living with Alzheimer’s use to communicate as they lose the ability to use words. Join to learn how to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors on Aug. 18 will teach attendees more about the behaviors that become a powerful form of communication as people with dementia lose the ability to use language. As some of those behaviors can be challenging for caregivers to manage, join this program to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

During Legal and Financial Planning on Aug. 25, participants will learn about the importance of putting legal and financial plans into place as early as possible during a family’s journey with Alzheimer’s disease. Topics will include making legal plans that fit your needs; legal documents you’ll need and what they mean; how to find legal and financial assistance; practical strategies for making a long-term plan of care; tax deductions and credits; and government programs that can help pay for care.

In 2021, there were 421,000 caregivers caring for 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” Caregivers provided 614 million hours of unpaid care, a value of more than $10 billion.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.