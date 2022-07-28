SIDNEY — Cyber invasions happen every day to organizations large and small. For and not for profit entities are equally vulnerable to these vicious attacks. Unless proper precautions have been put in place, all organizations are at risk.

As a service to area businesses and organizations, the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a comprehensive cybersecurity forum where those attending will hear from nine subject matter experts who will outline the threats and the measures business leaders can take to protect their organizations from an attack.

The Chamber sponsored Cybersecurity Forum is being held Friday, Aug. 19, at the Sidney High School Auditorium, 1215 Campbell Road, from 8 a.m. until noon. This event is free and open to the public, however pre-registration is required at https://conta.cc/3mPmGE1.

Topics to be reviewed include:

• A Local Case Study – It Can Happen to You

• Data Backup and Disaster Recovery Strategies

• Work From Home Considerations

• Zero Trust Environment

• Email and End Point Security Options

• Network Hygiene

• Managed Security

• Cloud Computing

• Cybersecurity Insurance, Legal Considerations, & Budgeting

This morning forum will be presented in a simplified, nontechnical fashion. Information Technology professionals will benefit from attending as will everyone charged with protecting their business from the threat of cyberattacks.

Participating Chamber member managed IT service providers include Align Right Technologies, Aunalytics, Cirrus Technologies, Expedient Technologies, NKTelco, Perry proTECH, Reliable Business Solutions, and Tomorrow’s Technology Today. An attorney from FGKS Law will also be presenting.

Business leaders owe it to their organization, their customers, and their employees to safeguard the data with which they’ve been entrusted. This seminar will help.