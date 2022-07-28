Beef showmanship and more

Russia Livestock member Levi Delaet, 16, of Russia, son of Ann and Chad Delaet, won beef senior showmanship at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Successful member Myron Verdier, 10, of Sidney, son of Nathan and Mollie Verdier, won reserve grand champion dam and daughter and reserve grand champion doe.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Scissors to Sheep member Leigha Larger, 12, of Houston, daughter of Ted Larger and Sam Hoelsher won grand champion boer/boer cross doe at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers member Jadyn Huber, of McCartyville, daughter of Randy and Chris Huber, won reserve grand champion boer/boer cross doe at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Houston FFA member Gabe Dershem, 16, of Houston, son of Andy and Amber Dershem, won reserve grand champion rate of gain at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

