Sheep and more

Russia Fashionettes member Eliza Gariety, 17, of Russia, daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, won best of class, best of construction and state fair qualifier in accessories for teens at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia Fashionettes member Eliza Gariety, 17, of Russia, daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, won best of class, and state fair qualifier with her staying healthy project at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Progressive Livestock member Griffin Springer, 10, of Jackson Center, son of Matt and Emily Springer, won best of class, state fair qualifier and outstanding of the day with his wood box.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Will Seger, left, 3, and Emily Seger, 5, both of Fort Loramie, make finger puppets at the free craft booth at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 28. The booth was hosted by the Girl Scouts. The kids are the children of Clint and Julie Seger.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kate Burden, of Sidney, competes in the open crossbred breeding show at the Shelby County Fair on Thursday, July 28.