The Pork Producers and more

Dennis Wolters, left to right, of McCartyville, buys a sandwich from Jennifer Snider, of Fort Loramie, and Amber Zimpfer, of Anna, at the Shelby County Pork Producers food booth at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24.

Brenton Little, of Sidney, cleans off his 1970 Ford Mustang at the Shelby County Fair 25th Annual Cruise-in on Sunday, July 24.

Bob Leonard, of Sidney, attempts to prop open the hood of his 1971 Oldsmobile Cutless at the Shelby County Fair 25th Annual Cruise-in on Sunday, July 24.

A moth hit by a 1923 T Bucket Ford almost looks intentionally placed on the front grill. The Forde was on display at the Shelby County Fair 25th Annual Cruise-in on Sunday, July 24.

A 1959 Chevrolet Impala owned by Dave Foster, of Botkins sits on display at the Shelby County Fair 25th Annual Cruise-in on Sunday, July 24.

