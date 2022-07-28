A cavy judged and more

Maria Stephenson, right, 14, of Houston, shows her cavy to judge Ken Henry at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Maria is the daughter of Maria Stephenson and Rodney Stephenson.

Cade Knapke, center, 4, gives the Norcold mascot a hand slap at the Make A Splash With Books & Oceans of Fun, Live Jim Gill Sing Along at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Standing with Cade is his mom, Amy Knapke. The Jim Gill performance was organized by the Shelby County Libraries. Cade is also the son of Joe Knapke.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jr. Fair Board member Jared Baker, 16, of Fort Loramie, makes a balloon animal for the Make A Splash With Books, Live Jim Gill Sing Along at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. The event was organized by the Shelby County Libraries. Baker is the son of Jack and Annette Baker.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Braxton Roth, 1, of Piqua, plays with a beachball given out during the Make A Splash With Books & Oceans of Fun, Live Jim Gill Sing Along at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. The event was organized by the Shelby County Libraries. Braxton is the son of Lindsey and Brett Roth.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Presley Reese, 15, of Jackson Center, practices in the horse arena at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 24. Reese is the daughter of Misty Drake and Jeff Reese.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Chloe Alexander, 11, of Piqua, practices in the horse arena at the Shelby County on Sunday, July 24. Chloe is the daughter of Cody and stepmother Lindsey Alexander, and mother Sarha Herring.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

