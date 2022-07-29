125 years

July 29, 1897

Committees from city council and the board of health, named to secure a garbage dump, met last night. Two pieces of property have been looked at; one of three acres near the north end of Ohio Avenue, and one of five acres on the Wagner farm on Chestnut Lane below Fair Avenue. The committees feel the first is too near the city, but they are satisfied with the latter. Mr. Wagner asks $200 per acre for the property, but the committee feels that is too much.

—————-

The 30 pounder Parrott siege gun was placed in position in the southwest corner of the square yesterday. It is requested that boys and children refrain from climbing on the gun and frame.

100 years

July 29, 1922

Hourly motor bus service from Dayton to Troy, Piqua and Sidney will be offered in the near future by the Red Star Transportation Service, according to an announcement made today. Buses will leave the Auto Park at Fourth and Ludlow in Dayton, beginning at 7 a.m. and make the trip to Piqua in an hour and 10 minutes, with an additional 30 minutes for the trip from Piqua to Sidney.

—————

Next Wednesday will be Sidney and Shelby County Day at the Xenia Fair, when six horses owned by Shelby County people and trained at the Shelby County Fairgrounds will race. These include: “Sam Piper,” owned by W.H. Taylor; “Delma H.” owned by Lawrence Goffena; “Harmony Bell,” owned by J.H. Mills, all entered in the 2:18 pace. “Frances Isabelle,” owned by Philip Staley, will run in the 2:19 trot, and “Nettie Russell,” owned by O. Simes and “Hazel H.” owned by Miller and Hussey are entered in the 2:25 pace.

75 years

July 29, 1947

Operations at the Liberty Folder Company, Brooklyn Avenue and Court Street, were continuing today under the direction of two receivers, C. Roscoe Stump and John Blakely who were appointed by Judge Jacob T. Koenig, of Wapakoneta following a petition filed in Shelby County Common Pleas Court yesterday by John L. Paul, of Chicago, a stockholder of the local printer’s molding machine company.

—————

Promotion of R.J. Conrad to the position of assistant district manager in charge of the Sidney District of the Dayton Power and Light Co., was announced jointly today by K.E. Long, president, and Harry Binkley, manager of the northern district. Conrad has been associated with Dayton Power and predecessor companies since 1927.

50 years

July 29, 1972

The 1972 Shelby County Fair is an anniversary for William Brautigam, R.R. 1, Sidney. For 50 consecutive years, he has bought a membership ticket to the fair. He says he bought his first ticket when he was 18 years old.

—————

Members of the Sidney American Legion Post 217 participated in the recent state Legion Convention held in Cincinnati.

Leonard Curtis, a past commander of the Sidney Post, was installed as commander of the second district which comprises 41 posts.

25 years

July 29, 1997

The City of Sidney City Council is studying a community-based policing standard. It is an approach where police and the community work together to solve problems. It is being discussed because of the increased problems with drug use and alcohol abuse. Police Chief Steve Wearly provided the information via a press release.

—————

The Bag it! Downtown Square Entertainment series will wrap up this Friday on the square. Headlining the entertainers for this last event will be Gary Rapp and the Sweet Adelines. The series has been sponsored by Main Street Sidney. The main sponsor has been the Gateway Arts Council of Sidney.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_Logo-for-SDN-20.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

