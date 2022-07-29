Diabetic support group offered

ST. MARYS — The Diabetic Support Group will meet on Monday evening, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. in the Grand Lake Medical Office Building, Suite D at 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys.

The daytime meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m., at the Grand Lake Medical Office Building.

The program for August will focused on reviewing the different types of diabetes medication, including how they work to improve glucose and possible side effects. The newest diabetes medication, Mounjaro, recently approved by the FDA, will also be discussed.

All diabetics, family members and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information concerning this program or any of Joint Township Hospital’s Diabetic Services, contact the Hospital 419-394-3335, ext. 2147.