COVINGTON — The Fort Rowdy Gathering will have weekly general and committee meetings on Sundays in August.

The dates for the meetings are Aug. 7, 14, 21 and 28. The meetings will be at 7:30 p.m. at the JR Clarke Library, 102 E. Spring St., Covington. The meetings are open to the public, and everyone is invited to join as the committee prepares for the 30th Fort Rowdy Gathering, to be held Labor Day weekend.