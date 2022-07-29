Miami Valley Hospital rated ninth in Ohio in US News & World Report annual rankings

DAYTON — Miami Valley Hospital ranked ninth among all Ohio hospitals in annual rankings as recently reported by U.S. News & World Report. The hospital, which is part of Premier Health, again had the best performance among all hospitals in the Dayton region.

The distinction includes Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood and Miami Valley Hospital South in Centerville. The hospital received “high-performing” designations in 12 areas of care: urology, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, heart attack, colon cancer surgery, hip replacement, knee replacement, kidney failure, pneumonia, diabetes, prostate cancer surgery, and stroke.

“Even with the ongoing challenges of the pandemic this past year, Miami Valley Hospital continues to demonstrate its commitment to quality hospital care,” said Barbara Johnson, the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Premier Health. “We are so proud of our dedicated team of physicians, providers, nurses, and clinical and support professionals for bringing this level of excellence to our hospital each and every day.”

Atrium Medical Center’s rehabilitation services ranked 50th in the nation, with heart attack, heart failure, kidney failure and stroke designated as “high-performing” areas of care. Upper Valley Medical Center received a “high performing” designation for the treatment of kidney failure.