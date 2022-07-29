Premier Health names new system chief nursing officer

DAYTON — Premier Health has named Lisa Gossett, MSN, RN, CENP, as vice president, system chief nursing officer and chief experience officer. She rejoins the health system where she began her nursing career, spending 27 years in various nursing leadership roles at Miami Valley Hospital and Atrium Medical Center.

Over the past decade, she has served as the chief nursing officer at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus and then as system chief nursing executive for OhioHealth. For the past several years, she has operated her own coaching and consulting business called Gossett Consulting & Insights.

“I am thankful for the patients who entrust us with their care and feel incredibly privileged that we are a part of their lives at such critical moments,” Gossett said. “I am grateful for the team at Premier, look forward to getting reacquainted, and am excited to build on the strong nursing community that exists. I am glad to be back in the place that I credit for developing so much of who I am as a professional nurse and as a leader, and look forward to collaborating and creating a positive future.”

Gossett is a trained leadership coach with a passion for supporting leaders in providing the best patient care possible. She authored a book called R.E.A.D.I. to Lead: A Pathway to a Successful First Year as Nurse Manager.

“I know Lisa is excited to return and lead the nursing community in which her career took root,” said Barbara Johnson, the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Premier Health. “I have every confidence that her advocacy and experience will help enhance patient care across our organization.”

All Premier Health hospitals have earned Magnet Recognition from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association. Magnet status is recognized as professional nursing’s highest honor. Premier Health is now nationally recognized for providing the highest standard for excellence in patient care – only eight percent of U.S. hospitals hold the esteemed four-year designation, and only 20 other U.S. health care systems have achieved the honor as a system. Premier Health hospitals are the only Dayton-area adult hospitals recognized as Magnet hospitals.

Gossett is a member of the American Organization of Nurse Leaders (AONL), the Ohio Organization of Nurse Executives, the International Coaching Federation, and serves on the board of directors for Junior Achievements of Central Ohio. She and her husband have two married children and five grandchildren, with a sixth on the way.