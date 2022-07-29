Day 1 of livestock sale

SIDNEY — The hog which was sold at the Shelby County Fair hog and rabbit sale on June 29 went to John Smock with his grand champion market barrow for $6,600. This is a higher price than any grand and reserve grand champion hogs sold during the last fair.

Smock is a Botkins Livestock member and is from Jackson Center. He is the son of Phil and Mary Lee Smock. The buyers were Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Bornhorst Printng, First National Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, Fred Homan, Billie & Family, Jeff Metz Construction, Joe Brown S & S Volvo, Lacal Equipment, P & T LLC, PHC Enterprises, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Silveus Crop Insurance, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Zimpfer Farms, Tim & Raci Zimpfer, Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Schnippel Construction Inc., Kinsella Auto Repair, Dude’s Rod Shop, Combs Condos LLC, Matthews Feed & Grain and Gibb Insurance.

Spencer Knouff’s reserve grand champion market barrow sold for $1,900. Knouff is a member of Fort Loramie Livestock and is from Minster. He is the son of Patrick and Jennifer Knouff. The buyers were Custom Foam Products Inc., Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Gram & Gramps Agribusiness, Lotz Insurance Agency, M & A Muffler & Tire, Ted Zimpfer, Molly & Family, Allenbaugh Insurance, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Buckeye Ford, The Farmers Elevator Co., Lacal Equipment, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Rosewood Machine & Tool, U.S. Bank, Outdoors Unlimited LLC and Sidney Auto Tech.

Cora Heitman’s grand champion market gilt sold for $3,075. Heitman is a member of McCartyville Producers and is from Anna. She is the daughter of Jessica and Mark Heitman. The buyers were Anna Young Farmers, P & T LLC, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Argabright Show Pigs, Buckeye Insurance, Capital 5 Investments LLC, Celina Insurance, First National Bank of New Bremen, Dave & Lisa Heitman, Mark & Jessica Heitman, J & S Buehler Family Farm LLC, Lacal Equipment, Mutual Federal, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, the Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, The St. Henry Bank, Stellar Crane LLC, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Fogt Cattle Co. and Dale and Lisa McEldowney.

Madison Snider’s reserve grand champion market gilt sold for $2,535. Snider is from Fort Loramie and is the daughter of Luke and Jennifer Snider. The buyers were A.G. Boogher & Son Inc., B & B Ag-Vantages Inc., Shelby County Judge Jeff Beigel, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., First Choice Excavation & Demolition LLC, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Lotz Insurance Agency, Minster Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Rosewood Machine & Tool, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, S & S Investments, Lensman Show Pigs and Aaron Hood of Silveus Insurance.

Jenna Batton’s grand champion meat pen of rabbits sold for $1,250. The buyers were B & B Ag-Vantages Inc., B. Rogers & Sons, LLC, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Fairlawn FFA, Minster Bank, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Rosewood Machine & Tool, Sidney Body Carstar, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wells Brothers Inc. and Michael Lawn & Ag Inc.

Emily Lessing’s reserve grand champion meat pen of rabbits sold for $925. The buyers were Alvetro Orthodontics, B & B Ag-Vantages Inc., Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Fairlawn FFA, Mutual Federal, Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Rosewood Machine & Tool, Shelby County Ag Educators, Sidney Body Carstar, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., and Wendy’s in Anna, Piqua and Sidney.

Austin Pleiman’s grand champion single fryer rabbit sold for $925. The buyers were Alvetro Orthodontics, Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Tony Bornhorst, Buckeye Ford, Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., Inn Between Restaurant, Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Shelby County Ag Educators, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Matt & Nicole Pleiman Family, Wendy’s in Anna, Piqua and Sidney, and Crossway Farms.

Karli Hiler’s reserve grand champion single fryer rabbit sold for $500. The buyer was Detailed Machining Inc.

Botkins Livestock member John Smock, 7th from the left, holding banner, 18, of Jackson Center, son of Phil and Mary Lee Smock, sells his grand champion market barrow at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_SDN073022BarrowSale.jpg Botkins Livestock member John Smock, 7th from the left, holding banner, 18, of Jackson Center, son of Phil and Mary Lee Smock, sells his grand champion market barrow at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News