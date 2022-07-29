On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers. Members of the public may attend in person, or listen-in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log on information.

Sidney Board of Education

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 5 p.m. at the board office.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the project to install additional electric necessary to operate the new video boards in the high school gym.