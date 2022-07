Hog sale held

Fort Loramie Livestock 4-H Club member Madison Snider, 14, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Luke and Jennifer Snider, sells her reserve grand champion guilt at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie Livestock member Spencer Knouff, 16, of Minster, son of Patrick and Jennifer Knouff, sells his reserve grand champion market barrow at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers member Cora Heitman, 14, of Anna, daughter of Mark and Jessica Heitman, sells her grand champion market gilt at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.