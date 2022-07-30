125 Years

July 30, 1897

A report from Springfield advises that the natural gas company supplying that city, Dayton, Troy, Sidney and adjacent towns will begin building a pipeline from Lancaster, Aug. 1, and employ 400 men. The expense will be $60,000. Tapping of an additional field is made necessary by the inroads made on the Indiana field by oil wells. The line is to be finished by Nov. 1.

—————

Hon. George A. Marshall has been appointed a member of the Committee on Manufacturers by Speaker Reed of the House of Representatives. This is one of the most important committees of the House.

100 Years

July 30, 1922

A new clothing store that promises to be popular will open in this city on Saturday, when Sam March holds the formal opening of his store of men’s furnishings. The new store is located in the front room over the Taylor Hardware Store, at the northeast corner of Main and Poplar Streets. The store will specialize in men and young men’s suits at $19.50 and $23.50.

—————

William McVay, the transfer man who was burned out in the Farmers’ Ten Cent Barn fire earlier this week, has established temporary headquarters at the Metropole Hotel on Poplar Street. He has leased the barn at the rear of the hotel and will be ready for business within the next few days.

75 Years

July 30, 1947

Members of the Sidney Horse Show Association were acclaimed today for their successful staging of the third annual benefit show over the weekend at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. Threatening weather kept the crowds at the three sessions below expectations but the high quality of horses that performed was hailed by fans and sponsors alike.

—————

The Wagner Estate Building on North Main Avenue, which has housed the Daisy Restaurant since it was established in Sidney 27 years ago, became the property of the restaurant owners in a business deal consummated Monday. Mrs. Ruth Cottrell and Mrs. Louis Steinle, operators of the Daisy, purchased the building from the former owners, Philip and Joseph Wagner.

50 Years

July 30, 1972

CINCINNATI – The one millionth fan will see the Cincinnati Reds earlier in 1972 than in any other season – and he may be on hand during the Reds next homestand.

The Reds will open a brief five-game homestand Thursday, needing 146,775 customers to reach the one million mark.

—————

Young people are so different now than they were years ago, many adults declare. One person who might argue that point is Lloyd Lutz, county agricultural extension agent. For 21 years Lutz has worked with the Shelby County Junior Fair and says that he has noticed only a few changes in those years.

“The biggest change I’ve noticed between today’s exhibitors and the ones 20 years ago is that now young people are more knowledgeable and better prepared,” Lutz said.

25 Years

July 30, 1997

A program on Botkins history was presented by Dave Hemmert to the Shelby Couonty Genealogical Society. His topic was “Settlement Patterns of Northern Shelby County.” Hemmert’s family first settled here in 1833. The people were mainly Lutheran Bavarians, Catholic Bavarians and Scots Irish. Most preferred to live alone with some having a driveway a half mile long.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_Logo-for-SDN-22.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org