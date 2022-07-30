The steer sale

Anna Livestock member Hayden Huelskamp, 17, of Anna, son of Tonya and Chad Huelskamp, sells the grand champion market steer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

Anna Livestock member Hayden Huelskamp, 17, of Anna, son of Tonya and Chad Huelskamp, sells the grand champion market steer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers member Russell Hoying, 16, of Anna, son of Greg and Amy Hoying, sells the grand champion market heifer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

McCartyville Producers member Russell Hoying, 16, of Anna, son of Greg and Amy Hoying, sells the grand champion market heifer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers member Levi Hoying, 14, of Anna, son of Greg and Amy Hoying, sells the reserve grand champion market heifer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

McCartyville Producers member Levi Hoying, 14, of Anna, son of Greg and Amy Hoying, sells the reserve grand champion market heifer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia Livestock member Benjamin Bohman, 18, of Russia, son of Steve and Jennifer Bohman, sold the grand champion dairy steer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

Russia Livestock member Benjamin Bohman, 18, of Russia, son of Steve and Jennifer Bohman, sold the grand champion dairy steer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Successful member Ethan Hollenbacher, 13, of Sidney, son of Natalie and Andy Hollenbacher sold the reserve grand champion at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

Successful member Ethan Hollenbacher, 13, of Sidney, son of Natalie and Andy Hollenbacher sold the reserve grand champion at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie Livestock member Bailey Gehret, 12, of Fort Loramie, daughter Matthew Gehret sold the grand champion dairy feeder at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

Fort Loramie Livestock member Bailey Gehret, 12, of Fort Loramie, daughter Matthew Gehret sold the grand champion dairy feeder at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Fort Loramie Livestock member Maddison Gehret, 12, of Fort Loramie, son of Matt and Ashley Gehret, sold the reserve grand champion dairy feeder at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

Fort Loramie Livestock member Maddison Gehret, 12, of Fort Loramie, son of Matt and Ashley Gehret, sold the reserve grand champion dairy feeder at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna Livestock member Abigail Barhorst, 15, of Anna, daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst, sells the reserve grand champion market steer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.