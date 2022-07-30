Duck and chicken sales

Scissors to Sheep member Ryan Michael, 15, of Sidney, son of Ted and Janay Michael, sells the grand champion meat pen of ducks at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

Scissors to Sheep member Ryan Michael, 15, of Sidney, son of Ted and Janay Michael, sells the grand champion meat pen of ducks at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8836.jpg Scissors to Sheep member Ryan Michael, 15, of Sidney, son of Ted and Janay Michael, sells the grand champion meat pen of ducks at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Scissors to Sheep member Lucas Langenkamp, 17, of Sidney, son of Ed and Wendy Langenkamp, sold the reserve grand champion pen of meat ducks at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8839.jpg Scissors to Sheep member Lucas Langenkamp, 17, of Sidney, son of Ed and Wendy Langenkamp, sold the reserve grand champion pen of meat ducks at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Russia Livestock member Jayden Gaerke, 14, of Russia, son of Jason and Judie Gaerke, sells the reserve grand champion pen of broilers at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8848.jpg Russia Livestock member Jayden Gaerke, 14, of Russia, son of Jason and Judie Gaerke, sells the reserve grand champion pen of broilers at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Starting Farmers member Michael Oder, 9, of Sidney, son of Catharine Oder, sells the grand champion pen of fryers at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8850.jpg Starting Farmers member Michael Oder, 9, of Sidney, son of Catharine Oder, sells the grand champion pen of fryers at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kettlersville Livestock member Tyler King, 18, of Anna, son of Joe and Michelle King, sells the reserve grand champion pen of fryers at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8854.jpg Kettlersville Livestock member Tyler King, 18, of Anna, son of Joe and Michelle King, sells the reserve grand champion pen of fryers at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Anna Livestock member Carson Shoffner, 14, of Anna, son of Kevin and Jennifer Shoffner, sells the grand champion single broiler at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8858.jpg Anna Livestock member Carson Shoffner, 14, of Anna, son of Kevin and Jennifer Shoffner, sells the grand champion single broiler at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Scissors to Sheep member Alyssa Sweargin, 14, of Houston, daughter of Jordan and Donald Hecht, sells the reserve grand champion single broiler at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8860.jpg Scissors to Sheep member Alyssa Sweargin, 14, of Houston, daughter of Jordan and Donald Hecht, sells the reserve grand champion single broiler at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

McCartyville Producers member Trent Leugers, of Anna, son of Eric and Diane Leugers, sells the grand champion single fryer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8864.jpg McCartyville Producers member Trent Leugers, of Anna, son of Eric and Diane Leugers, sells the grand champion single fryer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Starting Farmers member Michael Oder, 9, of Sidney, son of Catharine Oder, sold the reserve grand champion single fryer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/07/web1_DSC_8866.jpg Starting Farmers member Michael Oder, 9, of Sidney, son of Catharine Oder, sold the reserve grand champion single fryer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Kettlersville Livestock member Tyler King, 18, of Anna, son of Joe and Michelle King, sells the grand champion pen of broilers at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30.