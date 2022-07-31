Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal shooting

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting on North Kuther Road.

According to Sheriff Jim Frye, James Douglas Rayl, 22, of Sidney, was killed Sunday morning, July 31. He was pronounced dead at the residence at 2907 N. Kuther Road by the an official from the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.

Dispatch received a 911 call around 11 a.m. stating a subject was at the front door and was trying to gain entrance to the residence. The person, who has been identified as Rayl, started beating on the door. The homeowner told Rayl to leave and that he (homeowner) had a gun.

Rayl allegedly shouldered the door several times eventually breaking the door open and started to enter the residence. Once Rayl entered the residence, the homeowner fired three rounds. Rayl then staggered back to the front of the garage where he fell.

In the 911 calls released by the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner’s daughter said Rayl was her ex-boyfriend. She can be heard telling her dad that “he saved her life.”

The Shelby County Prosecutor was apprised of the situation and the incident will be presented to the Shelby County grand jury on Thursday.

“Both families are heart-stricken over the situation,” said Frye.

Responding to the scene were deputies, Sidney Police Department officers and Fort Loramie Rescue Squad. Rayl’s body has been transported to the Miami County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.