Champion market goat and more

Anna Livestock member Iris Canan, 15, of Anna, won grand champion market goat at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her mom, Carmen Canan. Iris is also the daughter of Jon Canan.

Scissors to Sheep member Karli Hiler, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Mike and Mindy Hiler, won reserve grand champion single fryer with her rabbit, Albert, at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister, Kelsi Hiler, 13.

Successful member Katelyn Middleton, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Alan and Susan Middleton, won top ten photography – focus on photography at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Successful member Ezra Alexander, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Jamie Alexander, and Derek and Jen Alexander, won 534: focus on photography, black and White: best of class state fair qualifier and outstanding of the day at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Successful member Ezra Alexander, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Jamie Alexander, and Derek and Jen Alexander, won 534: focus on photography, ages 12 – 14, color: outstanding of the day and top 10 overall at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Merry Mod Makers member Cora Holthaus, 10, of Sidney, daughter of Jeff and Lisa Holthaus, won junior modeling class 1, first place modeling at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Scissors to Sheep member Karli Hiler, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Mike and Mindy Hiler, won New Zealand best in breed with her rabbit, Albert, at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Scissors to Sheep member Karli Hiler, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Mike and Mindy Hiler, won outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier with American sign language at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Fairlawn FFA member Emily Lessing, 18, of New Bremen, daughter of Amy and Kirk Dicke, and Tim Lessing, won reserve grand champion rate of gain market goat at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Holding the ribbon is Wesley Middleton, 12, of Sidney, son of Alan and Susan Middleton.

