Champion market lamb and more

Botkins Livestock member Mae Homan, 11, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, won reserve grand champion market goat and grand and reserve champion born and raised goat at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Holding the banner is her sister, Norah Homan, 14.

Botkins Livestock member Norah Homan, 14, of Botkins, daughter of Fred and Billie Homan, won goat showman of showman, at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Fort Loramie Livestock member Makenna Snider, 17, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Luke and Jennifer Snider, won reserve grand champion market lamb at the 2022 Shelby County Fair. Standing, left to right, are her sisters Mallory Snider, 10, Marissa Snider, 12, and Madison Snider, 14.

Scissors to Sheep member Lucas Langenkamp, 17, of Sidney, son of Ed and Wendy Langenkamp, won reserve grand champion meat pen of ducks at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Anna Livestock member Avery Barhorst, 12, of Botkins, daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst, won market steer beginner showmanship at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Russia Livestock member Grace Poeppelman, 15, of Russia, daughter of Jeff and Renee Poeppelman, won beef intermediate showmanship and beef skillathon – high score at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Russia Livestock member Grace Poeppelman, 15, of Russia, daughter of Jeff and Renee Poeppelman, won beef showman of showman at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Anna Livestock member Abby Barhorst, 15, of Botkins, daughter of BJ and Lauren Barhorst, won grand champion market lamb, market lamb senior showmanship and overall market lamb showman at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.