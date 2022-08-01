Celebrating seniors at the Shelby County Fair

The great Shelby County Fair week is done and in the books. What a wonderful Senior Day we had! The weather was perfect! Everyone in attendance enjoyed playing bingo and listening to the Senior Center Singers preform.

Shelby County Fair Board members Jake and Breezy Yinger handed out awards for: Most “mature” lady, Doris Deam, age 99, Oldest Gentleman, Glen Hicks, age 99, and the Longest Married Couple, Glen and Ruth Hicks (74 years). When it was announced that they had been married 74 years Mrs. Hicks corrected it by saying “74 wonderful and beautiful years!”

We handed out free lunches to each registered senior citizen. This was made possible by the support of: A&E Home Services, Elsner Painting, Fair Haven, FISH Thrift Store, Durnell Maier Law, Momentous Health, Scotts McDonalds, Shelby County Pork Producers, Shelby Skilled Nursing, The Landings of Sidney, Versailles Rehabilitation and Wilson Health! Thank you to all of the sponsors!

Many other agencies and businesses were on hand to pass out “goodies” and information about their services available to seniors in and around our community. The Senior Center Singers took the stage and impressed the crowd with their beautiful voices and door prizes were handed out. There were a lot of surprised and happy winners! Fun was had by all in attendance.

Have you ever wondered just what the Senior Center is all about? Well I have great news for you! If you are 50 years of age or older you can continue the fun with a membership to the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County! We have something for everyone.

We are a non-profit organization and our wonderfully busy schedule of events is made possible through a variety of funding such as: Grants from The Shelby County United Way, city of Sidney, Shelby County Commissioners, membership dues and various fund-raising events.

Stop down for your two free visits and see our fitness room with work out equipment for every need. Check out our variety of activities and exercise classes. We also have Billards every morning with a tournament the last Friday of each month, Ping Pong, Shuffleboard, Pickleball and volleyball just to name a few of the “sports.” If you’re a card player you can join in on a game of Euchre, Bridge, Texas Hold-em or Pinochle.

We are scheduling some fun events for the fall including but not limited to: Fall fundraiser, movie nights and karaoke! Come down and check us out!

This year we celebrate 25 years of service to the community and will be having an Anniverdary Gala on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Social time starts at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with a program following. The meal will be catered by The Inn Between and tickets are $10 per person. Stop down to the Center for your ticket and join us for a “Walk down Memory Lane.”

Until I see you at the Center,

Have a Blessed Day!

By Rachel Hale

The writer is the executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County.

