Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter offers in-person education program

DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering an in-person program in Centerville that will cover the early warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The program, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Woodbourne Public Library, located at 6060 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

“Alzheimer’s disease is often confused for normal aging, which can delay diagnosis and cause the disease to progress before treatment can begin and plans can be made,” said Melissa Dever, programs director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. “It’s important to know the early indicators of Alzheimer’s disease, and this program will teach them to you.”

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause memory, thinking and behavior problems that interfere with daily living. Join this program to learn how to recognize common signs of the disease; how to approach someone about memory concerns; the importance of early diagnosis and benefits of a diagnosis; possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

In addition to memory loss, signs of Alzheimer’s can include confusion with time or place, difficulty finding words when speaking or writing, and withdrawal from work or social activities. This program will discuss these signs and more.

“It’s very common to dismiss early signs of dementia as normal signs of aging, and we invite you to this program to learn how to differentiate between the two,” Dever said. “Whether you’re noticing signs in yourself or a loved one, or just want to know what to look out for, we can help you determine what to do next.”

There were 220,000 Ohioans age 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.” That number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025.

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.