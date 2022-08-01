Sidney man sentenced to 30 months in prison on drug-related charges

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for drug possession and trafficking and grand theft auto, among other charges.

Robert R. Johnson, 44, of Sidney, was sentenced to 30 months in prison with three days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for attempted illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, the aggravated possession of drugs, and attempted tampering with evidence, all fifth-degree felonies. Johnson was initially indicted on the same charges as well as receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, for possessing a stolen 2015 Chevrolet Silverado and methamphetamine, conveying the drugs into the Shelby County Jail, and hiding the drugs on him to impair its availability as evidence. The receiving stolen property charge was dismissed.

Gary M. Morris, 34, who is in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 17 months in prison with 105 days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for the aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. Morris was initially indicted on the same charges for having methamphetamine and a bag to store it in.

Carlee L. Meyers, 27, of Gadsden, Tennessee, was sentenced to five years of community control with 81 days of jail credit and the completion of WORTH or another CBCF for attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony. Meyers was initially indicted on the same charge, a fourth-degree felony, for stealing a 2008 Nissan Sentra without the owner’s consent.

Clint E. Reichert, 45, of New Weston, was sentenced to 12 months in prison with 12 days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for the aggravated possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Reichert was initially indicted on the illegal conveyance of a prohibited item onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony, for bringing methamphetamine into the Shelby County Jail.

Jeremy Shad Swiger, 43, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control with two days of jail credit and must complete treatment at WORTH or another CBCF for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking in counterfeit substances, a fifth-degree felony. Swiger was initially indicted on the same charges with an additional charge of aggravated trafficking in drugs for selling methamphetamine and a counterfeit controlled substance, but one charge was dismissed. In a separate case, Swiger was sentenced to 120 days in the Shelby County Jail with two days of jail credit, which can be served while he is at WORTH, for domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was initially indicted on the same charge, a fourth-degree felony, for grabbing a household member by the throat and throwing her to the ground, having previously been convicted of domestic violence in the Sidney Municipal Court.

Amy Harris, 25, of Stearns, Kentucky, was sentenced to 11 months in prison with 67 days of jail credit and discretionary post-release control of up to two years for the aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Harris was initially indicted on the aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and possessing criminal tools (a bag), both fifth-degree felonies, but the latter charge was dismissed.

Cheyenne Hope Manning, 21, of Piqua, was sentenced to five years of community control with 80 days of jail credit, completion of treatment at WORTH or another CBCF, completion of a Medically Assisted Treatment Program, and completion of a recovery home as determined by the Adult Probation Department. Manning must also obtain a GED. This was because of the aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Manning was initially indicted on the same charge and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, for having methamphetamine and a bag to store it in, but the latter charge was dismissed.

By Charlotte Caldwell [email protected]

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

