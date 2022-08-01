Steer sells for $14,400

SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block.

Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.

Abigail Barhorst sold her Reserve Champion Steer for $3,575. The buyers were Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Show Cattle, First National Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, Kempfer Sales & Service Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Silveus Crop Insurance, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Huelskamp Welding LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, Allenbaugh Insurance, Barhorst Farms, Beck’s Hybrids-Joe Hoerst, Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Kies, Troy-Auctioneer/Realtor, Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, Wagner Realty-Ruth Ann Tillman and JR Cattle.

The Grand Champion Market Heifer, shown by Russell Hoying, sold for $800. The buyer was Hoying Dairy Farm. The Reserve Champion Market Heifer, shown by Levi Hoying, sold for $750. The buyer was Hoying Dairy Farm.

Benjamin Bohman’s Grand Champion Dairy Steer sold for $700. The buyer was Kloeppel Livestock Inc. The Reserve Champion Dairy Steer, shown by Ethan Hollenbacher, sold for $925. The buyers were Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Dell-Delight Farms, Minster Bank, Twin Creek Farms, Michael Lawn & Ag Inc., Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Pemberton, Mutual Federal, Rosewood Machine & Tool, Spring Creek Corporation, Stewart Seeds, Sunrise Cooperative Inc. and Leugers Ins/Auto Owners.

Grand Champion Dairy Feeder, shown by Bailey Gehret, sold for $275. The buyer was Spring Creek Corporation. Maddison Gehret’s Reserve Champion Dairy Feeder sold for $225. The buyer was Sidney Body Carstar.

The Grand Champion Goat, shown by Iris Canan, sold for $925. The buyers were Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Canan Trucking, First National Bank of New Bremen, Jon Ingle, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Sidney Auto Tech, Janice Sarver, Michael Lawn & Ag Inc. and Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home.

Mae Homan’s Reserve Champion Goat sold for $2,175. The buyers were Alvetro Orthodontics, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Knoxville, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, First National Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, Jeff Metz Construction Lacal Equipment,: Minster Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Schnippel Construction Inc., Bornhorst Printing, Buckeye Insurance., P & T LLC, Silveus Crop Insurance, Sidney Auto Tech, S & S Investments, Homan Farms and Combs Condos.

The Grand Champion Meat Turkey, shown by Dane Moniaci, sold for $400. The buyer was Sidney Auto Tech. The Reserve Champion Meat Turkey, shown by Jonathan Moniaci, was sold for $325, a new fair record. The buyers were Shelby County Auditor Amy Berning, Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford, Dave Heintz, Minster Bank, Sidney Body Carstar and Brian and Nikki Woodell.

The Grand Champion Market Lamb, shown by Abigail Barhorst, sold for $3,375. The buyers were Allenbaugh Insurance, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barhorst Farms, Beck’s Hybrids-Joe Hoerst, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins and St. Henry Egbert Show Cattle, First National Bank of New Bremen, Fultz Flooring, Kempfer Sales & Service Inc., Kies, Troy-Auctioneer/Realtor, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Silveus Crop Insurance, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, Wagner Realty-Ruth Ann Tillman, Wreaths by Holly, Huelskamp Welding, LLC, Buckeye Auctions & Remarketing, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction and Pohlkat Inc.

Makenna Snider’s Reserve Champion Market Lamb sold for $5,550, which is a new fair record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc., B & B Ag-Vantages Inc., Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst, Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., First Choice Excavation & Demolition LLC, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Lotz Insurance Agency, Minster Bank, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners, Lensman Show Pigs, Silveus Insurance – Aaron Hood, Bornhorst Printing, Fred, Billie Homan and Family, Rosewood Machine & Tool, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar and S & S Investments.

The Grand Champion Meat Ducks, shown by Ryan Michael, sold for $825. The buyers were Stellar Crane LLC, Judge Jeff Beigel, Shelby County Commissioner Julie Ehemann, Custom Foam Products Inc., M & T Mowers, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Wells Brothers Inc., Sidney Auto Tech, The Farmers Elevator Co., Goffena Furniture Inc., Lochard Inc., Michael Excavating LLC, Minster Bank, Shelby County Commissioner Robert Guillozet, Ticon Paving Inc., Germain of Sidney and Matt Huffman for Ohio.

The Reserve Champion Meat Ducks was shown by Lucas Langenkamp They sold for $325. The buyer was Barrett Paving.

The Grand Champion Pen of Broilers, shown by Tyler King, sold for $1,950. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc., Anna Young Farmers, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Knoxville, Buckeye Ford, Burke Petroleum Inc., Donald A. Sommer Inc., Eilerman Insurance Agency, Finkenbine Farms, First National Bank of New Bremen, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Inn Between Restaurant, Kempfer Sales & Service Inc., Kies, Troy-Auctioneer/Realtor, Lacal Equipment, Luthman Ag Services, Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Provico Farm & Show Supply, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., US Bank, Wells Brothers Inc., Fertilizer Dealers Supply Inc., Edward Jones, Crown of Beauty, Steinke’s Inc., J & L Power Equipment, Inc. and Barhorst Farms.

The Reserve Champion Pen of Broilers, shown by Jayden Gaerke, sold for $450. The buyer was Ticon Paving.

Michael Oder’s Grand Champion Pen of Fryers sold for $400. The buyer was Mutual Federal. The Reserve Champion Pen of Fryers, shown by Tyler King, sold for $1,025. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc., Buckeye Ford, First National Bank of New Bremen, Edward Jones, Steinke’s Inc., J & L Power Equipment, Inc., Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Knoxville, Burke Petroleum Inc., Donald A. Sommer Inc., Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Kempfer Sales & Service Inc., Lacal Equipment, Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Wells Brothers Inc. and Crown of Beauty.

The Grand Champion Single Broiler was shown by Carson Shoffner. It sold for $200. The buyer was Barrett Paving. Alyssa Sweargin’s Reserve Champion Single Broiler sold for $250.The buyer was Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home.

The Grand Champion Single Fryer was shown by Trent Leugers. It sold for $325. The buyers were Panel Control Inc., Peoples Federal Savings & Loan, Wells Brothers Inc. and Leugers Insurance/Auto Owners. The Reserve Champion Single Fryer was shown by Michael Oder. It sold for $400. The buyers were Hemmelgarn Services Inc. and Mutual Federal.

Anna Livestock member Hayden Huelskamp, 17, of Anna, son of Tonya and Chad Huelskamp, sells the grand champion market steer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. His steer sold for $14,100. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2022/08/web1_SDN080222SteerSale.jpg Anna Livestock member Hayden Huelskamp, 17, of Anna, son of Tonya and Chad Huelskamp, sells the grand champion market steer at the 2022 Shelby County Fair on Saturday, July 30. His steer sold for $14,100.