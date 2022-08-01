Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

July 24-30

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit responded to two emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s five less than the week prior, and the fewest number of dispatches in any given week so far this year.

There were no calls in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia. There were two dispatches in the Perry Port Salem district, which includes all of Salem and Perry Townships including the Village of Port Jefferson.

In the Perry Port Salem district, both Spirit EMS and Perry Port Salem Rescue were dispatched to two calls. Spirit responded to both calls, with Perry Port Salem Rescue responding to one of the two calls. Both incidents resulted in the patients being transported to Wilson Health. Perry Port Salem Rescue also was dispatched and handled a mutual-aid call for Anna Rescue last week.

Spirit EMS responded to 1001% of its dispatches last week.