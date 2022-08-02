125 years

August 2, 1897

George Loudenback has a bicycle of his own manufacture. He made several parts of the wheel himself and the other parts he was compelled to buy already made. He says it is as good as any high grade wheel made.

The residence of J.R. Valentine, near Kirkwood, was entered by burglars early yesterday morning. Two pairs of trousers, a vest, and $2 in money were taken.

Sheriff Ailes has filed his report with the board of state charities for the year ended June 30. It shows the number of persons confined in the county jail during the year to have been 77, of whom 67 were males and 10 females. It was the first offense for 62 and the second for the other 15.

100 years

August 2, 1922

Work on the new filling station being erected by the Standard Oil Co. at the south end of the city, near Graceland Cemetery, was stopped yesterday afternoon after Big Four railroad officials notified the Standard Oil Co. that the proposed new roadbed for the railroad would pass directly through the property.

All is hustle at the new baseball park in preparation for the big opening game Sunday afternoon between the Bradford and Sidney teams. The grandstand is rapidly being completed and while some improvements may not be finished, the field will present a fine appearance.

Several weeks ago, a deal was consummated by the Sidney Lodge of Elks for the purchase of the Taylor homestead on South Main Avenue. Today the Elks made arrangements with Mrs. Taylor for the purchase of the vacant lot and will come into possession of the entire property about Oct. 1.

75 years

August 2, 1947

The first of a series of informal hearings on the proposed permanent zoning ordinance for Sidney will be held in the city building Tuesday evening. The commission plans to hold four of these informal sessions preceding the legal hearing by council in an effort to acquaint the general public with the complete picture of zoning procedure and planning.

A $9,000 redecorating and remodeling program at the Sidney post office will be completed in another week by the Sherwood Company, of Philadelphia, Pa. The interior of the post office has been completely repainted. As another part of the program, the parking lot to the rear is to be resurfaced with blacktop. It is the first redecorating work at the office since 1937.

50 years

August 2, 1972

A tentative date of Aug. 15 was set today by Sidney-Shelby County officials to break ground for the next phase of a $30,000 courtsquare renovation project in downtown Sidney. The ground-breaking exercise will officially mark the beginning of what will now be known as “Veterans Corner” – which will be on the northwest corner of the square.

Crowned heads of the Shelby County Junior Fair are Steve Taylor and Jeanne Wehrman. Steve represented Town and Country 4-H Club. Jean won with Fort Loramie FHA.

25 years

August 2, 1997

A new park ranger has been hired by the city of Sidney and has been patrolling local parks in the past few weeks. He is Scott White, who for the past four years has been with the Five River Metro Parks System in Dayton.

Monarch Lathes, known yesterday as part of Monarch Machine Tool Co., opened for business today after the sale of the Sidney-based company’s lathe division was officially finalized Thursday. Monarch Lathes, LP., a newly organized partnership with Luas Precision Inc. of Cleveland, is the general partner.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

