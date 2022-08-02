Celina Insurance Group accountant earns insurance designation achievement

CELINA — Cole Brooks, a property and casualty insurance accountant at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Associate in Insurance Accounting and Finance (AIAF) designation.

The AIAF program is a specialized curriculum administered by The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals. Brooks earned this recognition upon successful completion of five courses.

“I wanted to pursue this designation to further my understanding of insurance accounting and financial statement preparation,” Brooks said. “The coursework has helped ensure that I have the necessary knowledge to analyze and prepare financial statements that comply with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and other regulatory bodies.”

“Attention to detail is key in our industry. By earning this designation, Cole has enhanced his knowledge of the practices and procedures used to compose accurate statements,” said Lori Homan, the accounting and finance manager. “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to assist Cole in strengthening his professional accounting skills.”