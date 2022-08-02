SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Lindsey Rebecca Judd, 41, of Dayton, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Michael Johnson Jr., 29, of Youngstown, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Travis W. Pike, 43, of Sidney, was charged with no operator’s license, $161 fine.

Bobbie Jo Zwiebel, 52, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Robbie J. Carr, 23, of Piqua, was charged with seat belt violation, $122 fine.

Matthew J. Hull, 38, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Joshua M. Gambill, 40, of Covington, was charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Jeremy S. Lane, 37, of Troy, was charged with driving under suspensi13on and failure to file registration, both charges dismissed, $105 fine.

Braxtyn Makenna Lee, 23, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, dismissed, $111 fine.

Phillip Matthew Fisher, 19, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Kelsey Rose Lynn Williams, 30, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Richard Allen Parsons, 59, of Alturas, Florida, was charged with driving under suspension, driving in marked lanes and contempt, $157 fine.

Garth Edward Haselton, 61, of Piqua, was charged with reasonable control, amended to operating an unsafe vehicle, $205 fine.

Mark R. Moloney, 60, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, amended to lighted lights required, $136 fine.

Deborah J. Cain, 59, of Anna, was charged with speeding, amended to lighted lights required, $130 fine.

Arizonia McCormick, 20, of Quincy, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Chris E. Lovett, 45, of Sidney, was charged with seat belt violation, $116 fine.

Traci M. Faulkner, 55, of St. Paris, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Michael Malix-Burrell Reynolds, 25, of Hamtramck, Michigan, was charged with driving under suspension, speeding and contempt, $157 fine.

Joanna Michelle Bailey, 39, of Sidney, was charged with failure to transfer title registration, $155 fine.

Aric Blaine Matthew Engle, 19, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension, expired plates and contempt, $186 fine.

John David McTaggart, 58, of Memphis, Tennessee, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Misty D. Blankenship, 39, of Sidney, was charged with operating at a stop and yield sign, $136 fine.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

