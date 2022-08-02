Troy man listed as missing/endangered

TROY – Friends and family of a missing Troy man are hoping the public can help find him. According to the Troy Police Department, concerned family members reported 50-year old Ruben Gonzales missing on Aug. 1 around 9:45 a.m.

Family members say he has actually been missing since 7 p.m. on Saturday evening. He had planned to go to the Celtic Festival in Dayton, but no one has heard from him since. The family doesn’t know if he made it the festival.

The Troy Police Department shared that the missing man is mentally ill and is diagnosed as bi-polar and has also been diagnosed as paranoid schizophernic. He is prescribed medication, but has not been taking it and does not have it with him.

He was last seen driving a dark colored 2005 Jeep Liberty.

The department has issued a BOLO (Be On the Look Out) and has entered his name into LEADS (Law Enforcement Automated Data System) as missing/endangered.

If you’ve seen Gonzales or know of his whereabouts, contact the Troy Police Department at 937-339-7525.