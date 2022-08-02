Community calendar

THURSDAY, AUG. 4

• An education program, Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia, will be held in the Vancrest Community Room from 5 to 6 p.m.

• Free blood pressure screenings and health education information will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Auglaize County Fair through Aug. 6.

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, AUG. 5

• Grand Lake Health System will host a Family Fun Fest Latch On event at South Mill Street Shelter House Splash Pad, St. Marys from 10 a.m. to noon. A similar event will be held at the Auglaize County Council on Aging in Wapakoneta from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Genealogy Help at the Piqua Public Library will be held in the historical section from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. To make an appointment at another date or time, contact 937-773-6753 ext. 229.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SATURDAY, AUG. 6

• The Salvation Army of Shelby County will host a rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Salvation Army at 419 Buckeye Ave., Sidney. They will also be hosting Stuff the Bus to collect school supplies for Shelby County kids from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sidney WalMart. Additionally, the charity dodgeball tournament, Nocturnal Fury Dodgeball Tournament, will be held Saturday. To enter a team for the tournament, contact 937-244-5262.

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

SUNDAY, AUG. 7

• The Wilderness Trail Museum in Fort Loramie is open 1 to 4 p.m. through September, with new exhibits and displays.

• The Coldwater Community Picnic will be held beginning at 1 p.m. at Coldwater Community Park.

MONDAY, AUG. 8

• Grand Lake Health System will host a Family Fun Fest Latch On event at Grand Lake Health/Premier Health South, Minster from 9 to 11 a.m.

• A Diabetes Support Group will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. at Grand Lake Medical Office Building, St. Marys. To sign up for the group, contact the diabetes education coordinator at 419-394-3337.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, AUG. 9

• Nancy Abels will present “Obituaries: How They Help Genealogists and Family Researchers” at 7 p.m. during the Shelby County Genealogical Society’s monthly meeting at the Ross Historical Center, 201 N. Main St., Sidney.

• A Parkinsons Exercise Group Class will be held from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at Grand Lake Health/Premier Health YMCA-South, Minster.

• The Wilderness Trail Museum’s Genealogy Room is open from 9 a.m. to noon, and volunteers are on hand to help with family research. In addition to a large library of printed materials, the genealogy room also provides computer access to Newspapers.com, the Ancestry Library Edition of Ancestry.com, and other online resources.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or https://www.loc8nearme.com/ohio/sidney/st-johns-lutheran-church/6498074/ for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.