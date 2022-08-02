Pigs, cars and more

Kids chase ducks and chickens during the pig and calf scramble at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.

Kids chase ducks and chickens during the pig and calf scramble at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.

Kids chase chickens and ducks during the pig and calf scramble at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.

Cars smash into each other at the Shelby County Fair demolition derby on Saturday, July 30.

Kids chase pigs during the pig and calf scramble at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.