Pigs, cars and more

Kids chase ducks and chickens during the pig and calf scramble at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Cars smash into each other at the Shelby County Fair demolition derby on Saturday, July 30.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
Kids chase pigs during the pig and calf scramble at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.
Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News
