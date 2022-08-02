Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter to host education program in Troy

TROY — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering an in-person education program in Troy to provide comprehensive information about Alzheimer’s disease and to answer common questions about dementia.

The program, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Troy-Miami County Public Library, located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy.

Pre-registration is required. To register for this program, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

“Whether you’re just now facing an Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, or you and your family have been living with this disease for years, it can be difficult to know where to turn when you have questions,” Melissa Dever, programs director for the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter, said. “This program is a great introduction for those just starting to learn about this disease, and offers valuable information even for those who have been familiar with Alzheimer’s for some time.”

During this program, attendees will learn the ways in which Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Attend to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s disease, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

“Living with this disease can be lonely and confusing,” Dever said. “The Alzheimer’s Association offers a variety of resources to ensure you and your family don’t walk down this path alone. Join us for this program to have your questions answered, and to learn how the Association can help you and your loved ones.”

There were 220,000 Ohioans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021, and that number is expected to increase to 250,000 by 2025, according to the Alzheimer’s Association “2022 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures.”

Those concerned about themselves or a loved one can contact the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter office at 937-291-3332 to schedule a care consultation with a social worker who can offer connections to local resources that can help.