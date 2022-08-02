A cool horse and more

Horses and riders line up for the judging of ” Ranch Pleasure ” ages 8-12 yrs old at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.

Amy Hina , enjoys the weather while watching and waiting for her children on the Scat ride at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.

Olivia Hagen, 10, of Anna, daughter of Melodi and Eric Hagen finishes competing in ranch pleasure, 8-12 year olds at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.

A horse named ” What a Ruckus” is cooled off with water by Isabella McVety, 17, of Anna, daughter of Chris and Randi McVety, and Christopher Evans, 17, of Troy, son of Amy and John Evans. The bath was given at the Shelby County Fair on Friday, July 29.