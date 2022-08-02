Ranch pleasure and more

Scissors to Sheep member Anthony Pollock, 15, of Houston, son of Aaron and Ronna Pollock, won reserve grand champion milker at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Scissors to Sheep member Elizabeth Pollock, 12, of Houston, daughter of Ronna Pollock, won grand champion dry doe at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Scissors to Sheep member Justin Pollock, 18, of Houston, son of Ronna and Aaron Pollock, won showman of showman goat at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Anna Livestock member Emma Hengstler, 10, of Anna, daughter of Jacob and Megan Hengstler, won champion poultry showmanship – junior and champion meat goat showmanship at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Anna Livestock member Kolton Hengstler, 14, of Botkins, son of Jacob and Megan Hengstler, won intermediate goat showmanship, poultry skillathon and champion bantam chicken best of class at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Russia Livestock member Jayden Gaerke, 15, of Russia, son of Judie and Jason Gaerke, won reserve grand champion pen of broilers at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Fort Loramie Livestock member Austin Pleiman, 17, of Fort Loramie, son of Matt and Nicole Pleiman, won grand champion single fryer rabbit at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.

Houston UVCC FFA and Scissors to Sheep 4-H Club member Elizabeth Low, 16, of Houston, daughter of Matt and Karri Low, won grand champion ranch pleasure at the 2022 Shelby County Fair.